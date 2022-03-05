Lock Upp Day 6 written updates: Karan Kundrra enters as jailor, Munawar Faruqui imitates Tehseen Poonawalla

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's hosted show 'Lock Upp' is filled with a lot of dramas and interesting fights. In the latest episode, actress Payal Rohatgi slams the makers for locking her in the corridor for three hours.

Payal says, "You cannot lock all the doors in any way. Our responsibility is in your hand". To this, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui added: "There is no door here that cannot be broken". After this, Payal is seen trying to run away by climbing the watchtower.

Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir Bohra get into an argument over 'Bluff' task. The former says that she withdrew herself from the task as other people in the team did not want KV to move out of the game.

Poonam Pandey talks about her 2011 World Cup controversial statement. Nisha Rawalsays she too is clueless about Poonam's statement. The model-actress says she longer to do it and jokingly adds, 'I want to try something new'.

Actor Karan Kundrra enters as the new jailor of the show. Housemates complain about not getting food on time. Karan lauds Munawar for his game and says he is trending outside.

Sara gets rewarded by jailor Karan Kundrra. She gets a luxurious room as a reward, which she cannot share with anyone. Sara is adamant to not take the luxuries and go ahead with her decision to stay with her team. She finally earns the biryani and also gets to meet her mother. Housemates turn emotional seeing this.

Payal complained about Karanvir and Munawar behaving like the leaders of the Right team.

Housemates are elated to see the 'Breaking News' which reads "There is no evidence to connect Aryan Khan with international drug conspiracy, a probe by the SIT of NCB has found."

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

