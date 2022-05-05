NEW DELHI: Shivam Sharma and Munawar Faruqui laud Saisha Shinde for playing well in the finale task. Saisha says that Poonam was the real Wonder Woman as she gave her a strong fight.

Payal tries to make Shivam understand about her stand but he doesn't pay attention.

Shivam tells Anjali, Munawar and Prince that Payal is a mad woman. Payal on the other hand that tells Azma that other inmates are trying to create a friction between her and Azma.

Munawar wishes everyone Eid Mubarak and appeals his fans to make sure that their neighbours are not hungry.

Shivam creates a hilarious situation when he wraps Payal Rohatgi in tissue papers while she was asleep. Prince and Saisha are seen viweing his act.

Jailer comes and asks housemates to leave their 'chaap' (mark) through graffiti.



Pratik Sehajpal enters the jail wishes everyone Eid Mubarak and Akshay Tritya. He then present them with gifts from Ekta Kapoor. He also presents Shivam, who is the first finalist, with a special customised chain.

Pratik then announces that Prince Narula is the second finalist. He has to decide between Azma Fallah and Prince. He created a major suspense and said whoever he will give the pendant to is the second finalist.

Firstly he called Azma and everyone thought she was the second finalist but he asked her to give it to Prince: "Go give it to prince". Post his announcement, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui jumped in joy.

After Prince leaves Payal created a ruckus questioning why Shivam chose her name, and Azma cross-questioned Munawar, he replied: "I like you but I thought you might get eliminated."

Prince exposes Payal before Azma after which Azma bashes Payal in front of everyone. Azma says this is the reason why she never receives votes from audience.

Payal steals one of the chains and wears it, saying, "She considers herself as one of the finalists and wants to protect herself from evil-eye.

Payal says she did not steal the chain and was just checking it, however, housemates troll her badly.

Shivam Sharma, who is known for his comic caper in the jail, is once again seen spraying powder and pastes on other inmates' hair, specially on Payal and Azma.

