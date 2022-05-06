हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Payal Rohatgi

Lock Upp Day 69 written updates: Saisha Shinde alleges 'Payal Rohatgi plays victim card', Prince Narula calls her aggressive

During a task organised by the jail warden, Prince Narula calls Payal Rohatgi one of the most 'aggressive' contestants of 'Lock Upp'.

Lock Upp Day 69 written updates: Saisha Shinde alleges &#039;Payal Rohatgi plays victim card&#039;, Prince Narula calls her aggressive
File photo

NEW DELHI: Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah attack Shivam Sharma for putting protein powder on them while they were asleep. Payal finds out that a yoga mat, that was offered to her by Saisha, has been damaged. Shivam says that he did not do it. Housemates then attack Azma for destroying the yoga mat. 

Azma then destroys Shivam's mattress as she pours water and her make-up. 

As housemates question Azma for tearing Saisha's yoga mat, Payal tells Prince that this is the reason why she did not want Azma in the game. Munawar raises Payal's statement with Saisha and Payal then loses her cool and asks Munawar to 'shut-up'.

Payal attacks Munawar by calling him 'psycho' and says 'Jaa Ke Apne Aap Ko Thappad Maar'. 

Saisha then reveals that the yoga mat belonged to her sister, who is no longer there. Azma says that someone told her that it was her grandmom's. Anjali then questions Azma if she is agreeing that she damaged her yoga mat.

Azma says that Anjali threw her lingerie and clothes in the 'Lock Upp'. 

Meanwhile, Azma gets into a verbal spat with Anjali and Saisha. Meanwhile, Anjali accuses Munawar of always siding with Azma and supporting her unnecessarily. 

Saisha locks Azma in the bathroom and asks everyone not to unlock her. However, Shivam unlocks the bathroom door and Saisha lashes out at her saying, "She is afraid of darkness". 

Anjali locks Munawar in a friendly gesture. 

Later, Azma clarifies things with Saisha and says she destroyed the yoga mat thinking that it belonged to Payal. 

Jailor gives housemates a task by guessing the name of housemates on social media posts. 

Finally, housemates leaves notes for their fans for showering them with all the love and support they have been receiving through out. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Payal RohatgiAzma FallahSaisha ShindeMunawar FaruquiLock UppLock Upp updatesPrince NarulaAnjali Arora
Next
Story

Lock Upp Day 68 written updates: Prince Narula becomes second finalist of Kangana's show

Must Watch

5 rumours you need to know about Vladimir Putin!