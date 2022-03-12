Lock Upp: Jailer Karan Kundrra gives Munawar Faruqui a ‘power card’ but on THIS ‘condition’

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Munawar Faruqui

Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp has turned out to be a game changer as the show has been getting a lot of appreciations from the audience and critics alike. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp has turned out to be a game changer as the show has been getting a lot of appreciations from the audience and critics alike. 

As we all saw in the latest episode that Team Orange won the last task and so one of the team member was given an opportunity to enter the Jhol Ghar and so with maximum majority Munawar Faruqui was given the chance to enter the house.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

In the recently released promo, Munawar entered the Jhol Ghar and jailor Karan Kundrra gives him temptation to get homemade food along with the letter from the family but in order to get it, he had to nominate one contestant from his own team. 

Although, the decision was tough, but in the promo, Munawar was seen giving his name and finally gets an opportunity to enjoy the benefits. 

Whom is he going to nominate for the chargesheet? Well, only time will tell, for now keep watching this space for more updates related to Lock Upp. 

 

