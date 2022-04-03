हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde re-enter show after eviction

It will be interesting to see how the entry of Kaaranvir and Saisha changes the game inside the jail.

Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde re-enter show after eviction

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' everyday comes up with some new twists and turns and the latest one is the re-entry of Kaaranvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde.

Both Kaaranvir and Saisha were eliminated for their behaviour on the show. In fact Saisha has requested Kangana to bring her back on the show in a long post shared on her social media handle.

Meanwhile Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entered the reality show as wild cards and in special powers given to them they had to name one contestant who would immediately get 'locked out'. They called out Kaaranvir Bohra.

Kangana gave an offer to Anjali Arora to keep both Kaaranvir and Saisha in her team but one member from her team will go on the other side and it will be decided by the host.

It will be interesting to see how the entry of Kaaranvir and Saisha changes the game inside the jail.

'Lock Upp' started streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

