हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra asks Mandana Karimi not to play woman card, leave the show

Actor Karan Kundrra, who is recently seen as jailor inside Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp', got into an ugly fight with Mandana Karimi and he asked her not to play the 'woman card' and leave the show. It all started during a task, when they both were seen arguing with each other. Mandana was seen in the promo clarifying her point.

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra asks Mandana Karimi not to play woman card, leave the show
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra, who is recently seen as jailor inside Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp', got into an ugly fight with Mandana Karimi and he asked her not to play the 'woman card' and leave the show. It all started during a task, when they both were seen arguing with each other. Mandana was seen in the promo clarifying her point.

Karan shouts saying: "Do not tell me how to do my job." He accuses her of trying to twist the conversation. Karan tells her where she was supposed to stand. He then tells her: "Don`t play the woman card with me."

She argues with him. And on this Karan explains that after she tried to stop the other team and do things which are not a part of the game. He also blames her that she often uses the woman card when she has nothing left to say.

Mandana then says that she would love to not be in the show. He replies: "I do not care, you want to leave the show right now." She was seen leaving from the area where the task was being played.

Karan says, "I will not allow anyone to use a stupid woman card when it is not necessary, it is 2022 India."

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lock UppKaran KundrraMandana KarimiPayal RohatgiPoonam PandeyShivam Sharma
Next
Story

Lock Upp Day 31 written updates: Zeeshan Khan, Azma Fallah get into ugly spat, latter throws his shoes, spits on his bed

Must Watch

PT42M44S

I entered politics for social service, don't need anything - Imran Khan