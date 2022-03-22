Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah to enter Kangana Ranaut’s show

NEW DELHI: Actor Mandana Karimi, who has earlier participated in 'Bigg Boss 9', is all set to enter the ongoing reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Apart from her, beauty blogger and Splitsvilla contestant Azma Fallah are all set to enter the house as wild card entries. The new promo has revealed their names and now Mandana has expressed her excitement over her entry.

Excited about the show, Mandana said, "I am so excited to be part of this show, nowadays because of social media, we rather see acts or twisted versions of people's lives and beliefs! So, this is a great opportunity to show the reality and share your stories with people. My strategy is to be myself as always. I will try my best to inspire rather than manipulate! This is a reality show and I would love to use this given opportunity to share my stories, ideas and beliefs about how to live an independent, happy life as a woman."

'Lock Upp', which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut, started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from February 27.

The show has Poonam Pandey, Pahal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal among others as its "controversial celebrity" contestants.

(Inputs from ANI)