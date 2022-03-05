Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora show their real talent on the Kangana Ranaut's show!

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp’ has been garnering a lot of appreciations from all the audience. The show has been making news because of its most-controversial contestants who are on the show.

Recently, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and Social Media Influencer Anjali Arora have been seen bringing up their talents in the show.

'Lock Upp' has bought a distinct kind of content after a long time. The show is running on a high note since its release. Kangana holds all the credit to make it a worth watch as a host of the show. The 16 most controversial yet interesting contestants have come from different backgrounds and fields giving the show a major crisp on the entertainment front.

Recently, Kangana has her interaction with the contestants where she asked Indian Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and Social Media Influencer Anjali Arora to justify their talents. Munawar has seen pulling the legs and throwing his humorous comments on the contestants whereas when the reason for having more than 1 Cr. followers have been asked by the host, Anjali has seen dancing in her style in front of everyone. The show has come up with an interesting concept and so does the contestants.

Moreover, it's a charm of Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor who has got all the sense of the taste of the Indian audience. With such interesting contestants, it would be very exciting to see what the show has to offer with the upcoming episodes.

ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from February 27, 2022.