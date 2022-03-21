हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nisha Rawal

Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal confesses she kissed a friend while married to ex-husband Karan Mehra

Nisha Rawal described her relationship with ex-husband Karan Mehra as abusive and traumatic.

Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal confesses she kissed a friend while married to ex-husband Karan Mehra
Pic Credit: Instagram/Nisha Rawal

Mumbai: TV actress and 'Lock Upp' contestant Nisha Rawal spoke about her abusive relationship with her ex-husband Karan Mehra and how she kissed her close friend while she was married.

She also talked about miscarriage and her trauma after going through all this.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@missnisharawal)

 

During the show, Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut asked Nisha to share her secret if she wants to save herself from elimination.

Nisha revealed: "I got married in 2012 and in 2014 I miscarried my baby. I was already in an abusive relationship. Miscarriage was a shocker for me. The incidents of abuse were constant, no one supported me. As a woman I was going through a lot. I wished for therapy or something."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@missnisharawal)

 

She shared further: "I had an old friend and I shared a lot with him about my ex-husband and all other issues. And during that course of time only we both got close to each other and I kissed him. I also informed my ex-husband the same day. I told him that I kissed my friend. My ex-husband didn`t take this positively and this is my secret: I was attracted to a man when I was married."

`Lock Upp` streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nisha RawalLock UppLock Upp updatesLock Upp newsKangana RanautKaran Mehra
Next
Story

Lock Upp Day 20 written updates: Babita Phogat gets evicted, Chetan Hansraj enters Kangana Ranaut's jail

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Switch off TV when you see Imran Khan: Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leader