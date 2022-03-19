Lock Upp Day 20 written updates: Siddharth Sharma gets evicted in surprise elimination

NEW DELHI: Housemates start the day with kitchen duties. Nisha Rawal comes and tells the Blue team to cook eggs for her and Payal Rohatgi. Poonam Pandey says she belongs to Brahmin family and doesn't know how to cook eggs. Nisha tells about this to her team members and says the other team is trying to create friction.

Karanvir enters the discussion and says the Blue team can prepare eggs for Nisha and Ali Merchant but not for Payal Rohatgi since she didn't come and request it for herself.

Poonam, Sara and Shivam said that it looked like Nisha was giving orders to their team to prepare eggs. Nisha objects to it and says it was only a request.

Poonam breaks down before Saisha and Sara. Sara consoles herself and calls her talented and beautiful.

Housemates take part in 'spices' task. As the task ends, the guard announces Team Blue as the clear winner.

Payal Rohatgi tells Shivam that he was slow during the task and this led to other team's victory. Shivam retorts saying he had a problem with Payal's tone during the task. Payal says she has been takig care of him and her entire team members so that they all can perform well in the task.

Ali Merchant tells Payal that Shivam was slow in the task.

Karanvir enters the 'Jhol Ghar' and jailor Karan Kundrra welcomes him.

Karanvir rejects the 'power' and 'spa' offer by Karan Kundrra. He, however, accept the offer to meet his wife and his children in person. In exchange, he picks Siddhant Sharma's name for elimination. Meanwhile, Teejay enters the 'Jhol Ghar' along with her children and meets KV.

Live TV