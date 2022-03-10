Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde confesses feelings for comedian Munawar Faruqui, says 'it's painful'

NEW DELHI: 'Lock Upp' contestant and popular fashion designer Saisha Shinde has started to develop feelings for co-contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui. Saisha confessed about her feelings to Sana Khan during a task saying she has a soft corner for Munawar and added that she knows that 'it will never be two-sided'. She also said that it is because of this particular reason, she has been making mistakes in her team.

During the episode, Poonam Pandey was given a secret dare to complete, which she accomplished but while handing over the belongings to the guard, a few contestants had seen her. It leads to a debate whether she has managed to complete the task or not. Soon after, it was announced that Poonam couldn't win at it as a few contestants saw her doing it. The guards also announced that that the items will not be returned, leaving all the contestants sad.

Saisha Shinde was handed over the task letter. Munawar then asked Saisha about the contents of the letter and she took out the letter to read it.

Sara Khan, who had kept an eye on the conversation, intervened and snatched the letter and Saisha walked away declaring, "Read it out to him, he won't trust me." Sara then walked up to Saisha and began shouting, "Are you mad? What are you even thinking? Are you crazy or what?"

Sara then tells Nisha Rawal and other members in the 'Blue' team that Saisha was about to hand over the letter to the opposite 'Orange' team, which also includes Munawar.

Later, Saisha and Sara sort out things when the former asks the 'Bidaai' actress to switch off her mic. "I don't know why but I am having a soft spot for Munawar." Sara questioned, "You have?" To which Saisha responded, "I do. I am just feeling for him. If I take a decision keeping him in mind then it's not my fault because I know that is only going to be one way, it's never going to be two-way."

Sara asks Saisha if Munawar is aware of her feelings. Saisha declines saying, "No, nobody knows. No one can know and nobody should know." Sara looked at Saisha immersed in the feeling and called it "adorable." Saisha cried and said, "No, it's painful because I know there is nothing."

Earlier, Saisha had opened up about being in a mentally abusive relationship. Saisha, who was formerly Swapnil Shinde, used to be in a relationship with a man.