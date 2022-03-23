हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde offended as Karanvir Bohra refers to her as 'he', Munawar gets irritated by Nisha Rawal

Saisha Shinde, who a well-known transwoman fashion designer, is one of the most popular contestants in reality show 'Lock Upp'. She has been grabbing headlines regularly as being a transwoman. 

Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde offended as Karanvir Bohra refers to her as &#039;he&#039;, Munawar gets irritated by Nisha Rawal
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Saisha Shinde is a well-known transwoman fashion designer and currently seen as an inmate in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'. She is often seen getting the limelight as a transwoman and a similar situation arose recently when Karanvir Bohra referred to Saisha as 'he'.

Saisha wanted to smoke in the morning, but she couldn't go to the smoking-room due to an activity in the yard, so she went in front of the camera and started ranting. She accused the show's creators, saying: "You can't do this to us!"

Karanvir arrives and instructs her not to act like this, but throughout the conversation, Karanvir refers to Saisha as 'he', which Saisha finds offensive because her pronouns are 'she/her'.

"First and foremost, it's not he, it's she!," Saisha says to Kaaranvir. Saisha's friend Nisha Rawal comes to her aid and tells everyone to refer to Saisha as 'she'.

Saisha had an emotional breakdown while speaking about the same. Munawar Faruqui was irritated by Nisha's attempt to embellish the entire conversation, so he responded to her by stating: "You could keep the explanation a little short."

Nisha became enraged and yelled to Munawar: "You can't tell me what to do! This is a really sensitive topic."

Tags:
Lock UppLock Upp updatesSaisha ShindeKaravir BohraMunawar FaruquiSara KhanKangana RanautNisha Rawal
