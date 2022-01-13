Lohri 2022: From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari to Baal Shiv's Tej Sapru celebrations!

New Delhi: Lohri is the festival that marks the passing of the winter solstice. &TV artists Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Tej Sapru (Prajapati Daksh, Baal Shiv, Shrenu Parikh (Genda Agarwal, Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki), Pawan Singh (Zafar Ali Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu ki Ultan Paltan) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share what makes this festival special and how it is celebrated across different regions.

Shivya Pathania, aka Devi Parvati from Baal Shiv, shares, “In Himachal Pradesh, Lohri is celebrated with great zeal to mark the last sowing of the Rabi crop. I remember being extremely excited to walk around the bonfire during my childhood, and even today. I believe a walk around the fire brings positive energy to my life. I cannot be more excited to bring prosperity to my life this year. I am sure this is going to be a Happy Lohri for each one of us”.

Tej Sapru aka Prajapati Daksh from Baal Shiv shares, “Lohri is celebrated in most parts of India, but the feeling of the festival in Punjab is an experience of a lifetime. Decorated homes, crowds making wishes around the bonfire and eating the most amazing, sweet dishes make Punjab the most beautiful place to be in during Lohri. However, what people don’t know is that Punjabis also attribute the festival to Dulla Bhatti who was the local hero of the region and saved young girls from being sold for slavery. People honor the leader by performing dance and songs in his name on the occasion of Lohri. So, if you are lucky enough to be in Punjab for Lohri, do not miss the festivities, performing bhangra on the beats of dhol and eating the most delicious gajak and til laddoo”.

Shrenu Parikh, aka Genda Agarwal from Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, says, “I have always been fascinated by the festival of Lohri because of its vibe. Though it is not celebrated in my household, I celebrate it with my friends from Punjab. On that night, our friend circle gathers at her place, where we dance to Punjabi songs and eat the most amazing festive food. Like every year, I am excited about the celebration and looking forward to spending some good time with them”.

Pawan Singh, aka Zafar Ali Mirza from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? adds, “In my family, Lohri is a huge celebration. But my sole reason for awaiting the festival every year is to eat the delicious platter including the incredible Sarson da saag, make di roti, panjiri, pinni and makhane di kheer made by mother. This Lohri will be no different, and I would say Khao, khilaao aur khush hokar Lohri ka tyohaar manao.”

Sapna Sikarwar, aka Bimlesh from Happu ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “The festival is celebrated with great pomp across the Northern states. I love the way Lohri is celebrated, and especially the festive attire during the festival fascinates me the most. Women wear kurtas with pants or sharara nowadays. In addition to salwar or churidar, many girls team kurtas with pants, sharara or palazzo, which are trendy. I hope we have a special track to dress up in my festive best with parranda and salwar kameez. I wish everyone a very Happy Lohri.”

Rohitashv Gaur aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “The word Lohri comes from ‘Tilhori,’ i.e. Til (Sesame) and Rohri (Jaggery), and both are my favourites. Both the ingredients are believed to cleanse the body and bring new energies to life. Hence, I wait for the day to eat more and more sweets made from it. And I am waiting to experience it this year as well”.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri!

