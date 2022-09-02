Lord Ganesha arrives on the set of 'Baal Shiv'

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India's grandest festivals, has already begun, and the cast of &TV show Baal Shiv is overjoyed to welcome Bappa on set.

Super excited about Bappa’s arrival, Aan Tiwari, who plays the title role in Baal Shiv, shares, “Apart from being a Shiv bhakt, I adore and love Ganpati Bappa as well. I always get excited during Ganesh Chaturthi and always want to dance on Dhol while welcoming Ganpati Bappa, which has finally happened. I enjoy distributing Prasad to everyone, so as soon as the aarti concludes, I dash to get the Prasad plate and distribute it to everyone. I love all festivals, and Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourites. Ganpati Bappa Maurya.”

Mouli Ganguly, seen as Mahasati Anusuya in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares,"“It's wonderful to have everyone's favourite Ganpati Bappa on our sets. The set is our second home for us artists, and Bappa’s on the set makes this Ganesh Chaturthi even more special. Bappa's presence has made everyone's energy on our set worth observing."

"Aan is the happiest and is enjoying playing the dhol during aarti. We have all decided what to wear for the next seven days, and most importantly, each crew member will bring modaks from their homes as an offering to Bappa. We have puja and aarti planned for the morning and evening, giving us a chance to fully celebrate the festival and seek his blessings.” Shivya Pathania, seen as Devi Parvati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares.

Further, she added, "For the last two weeks, we have been completely involved in the preparations to welcome Bappa. And now that he has arrived, we are enjoying this blissful time in his presence. The atmosphere on the set is joyful, and there is a special wave of enthusiasm after his arrival. I pray to Ganpati Bappa to keep his blessings on everyone."

