Love blossoming between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in Bigg Boss house? Watch!

Mumbai: `Udaariyan` co-stars Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta entered the `Bigg Boss` house this year and the "best buddies" have been quite popular among the viewers, with many fans even rooting for them to ditch the friendship tag to being in love with each other. Well, it looks like that fans are finally going to witness the much-awaited love story of their two favourite stars Priyanka and Ankit.

In the new promo clip of the show, posted by Colors TV, Priyanka and Ankit can be finally seen confessing their love for each other.In the clip, Priyanka can be heard saying, "Mai ladke tujhse pyaar karna chhod dungi? Main sochti hoon ki main humesha tere saath rahu..."

Then Ankit responds by saying, "Tu yeh dikha rahi hai ki main galat hoon, tum attached ho to main bhi attached hoon!" Priyanka then tells Ankit that maybe they are close in the house because they are staying together here and Ankit refutes her statement saying, "Hona padta hoga (kya matlab?), yeh sab is not a thing, it`s my choice."

Colors TV uploaded the promo and wrote, "Confess kiya #PriyAnkit ne apne dil ki baat. Kya inki love story Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, le rahi hai ek naya mod?" Priyanka and Ankit were last seen in `Udaariyan’ where they were seen playing onscreen husband and wife.

Later, Colors TV uploaded another promo featuring Ankit and Priyanka.

Celebrities who are locked in Bigg Boss house this year include popular actors like Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot and controversial director Sajid Khan, among others.