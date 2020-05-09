हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahabharat

Mahabharat's Bhishma Pitamah aka Mukesh Khanna shares on-set pics revealing how he braved arrows in the iconic death scene

BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. 

Mahabharat&#039;s Bhishma Pitamah aka Mukesh Khanna shares on-set pics revealing how he braved arrows in the iconic death scene
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: BR Chopra's iconic epic show 'Mahabharat' was a huge hit in the 80s-90s and is equally loved now in 2020. The only good thing about lockdown seems to be the re-run of our epic shows like 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' on Doordarshan (DD) bringing back our childhood memories. 

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the popular role of Bhishma Pitamah in 'Mahabharat' shared on-set pictures of the TV show, revealing how he braved rain of arrows in the epic death scene where he lays on a bed of arrows. 

Mukesh Khanna tweeted: 

BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. 

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD has re-telecast several old classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi', late veteran actress Priya Tendulkar's Rajni, Shaktiman and Shriman Shrimati amongst others for the audience. 

 

Tags:
MahabharatMukesh KhannaShaktimaanBhishma PitamahViralTrending
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 12 registration date, time: All you need to know
  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Minister of Jal Shakti also condemns the FIR lodged in Kerala against Sudhir Chaudhary