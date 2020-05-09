Mahabharat's Bhishma Pitamah aka Mukesh Khanna shares on-set pics revealing how he braved arrows in the iconic death scene

New Delhi: BR Chopra's iconic epic show 'Mahabharat' was a huge hit in the 80s-90s and is equally loved now in 2020. The only good thing about lockdown seems to be the re-run of our epic shows like 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' on Doordarshan (DD) bringing back our childhood memories.

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the popular role of Bhishma Pitamah in 'Mahabharat' shared on-set pictures of the TV show, revealing how he braved rain of arrows in the epic death scene where he lays on a bed of arrows.

Mukesh Khanna tweeted:

भीष्म घायल शेर की तरह ख़ूँख़ार नज़रों से देखते आगे बढ़ते गए।फिर अर्जुन ने पूरा ज़ोर लगा कर आख़िरी बाण चलाया।और भीष्म इच्छा मृत्य का वरदान लिए नीचे गिरे।लेकिन ज़मीन पर नहीं शरीर पर लगे बाणों की शय्या पर। वो शय्या जो भूतो ना भविष्यते किसी वीर को नहीं मिली होगी। ऐसे थे भीष्म पितामह। — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) May 6, 2020

सीन शूट करने में पूरा दिन निकल गया। तारीफ़ करनी होगी दिवंगत रवि चोपड़ा और उनकी टीम की।हर एक बाण मुझ पर तार द्वारा छोड़ा गया।हर एक को मैंने पकड़ा, लगने का रीऐक्शन दिया।आगे आधा, पीछे आधा बाण मेरे ड्रेस के नीचे पहने जिरह बख़्तर पर स्क्रू किया गया।फिर दिन भर बाण चलते रहे, चलते रहे। pic.twitter.com/1KPB9kID0i — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) May 6, 2020

BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'.

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD has re-telecast several old classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi', late veteran actress Priya Tendulkar's Rajni, Shaktiman and Shriman Shrimati amongst others for the audience.