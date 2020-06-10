हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ


Mahabharat's 'Draupadi' aka Pooja Sharma reveals playing the character made her feel stronger



Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Sharma says essaying Draupadi in the TV series "Mahabharat", which originally aired in 2013-2014, made her feel strong.

In "Mahabharat", Draupadi symbolises beauty and grit, she faces the severest humiliation and yet manages to maintain her dignity.

"Working on the show is one of the most loved and blessed memories of my life, and the enormity of the show speaks for itself. Draupadi's character was powerful for me and it made me strong," said Pooja.

This Sunday, the story of the show will be narrated through the eyes of Draupadi and it will show her journey from the beginning, her quest for revenge against the Kauravas which leads to the dawn of the Kurukshetra war.

"It will capture Draupadi's birth from fire to her marriage to Arjun, her disrobing which became the clarion call for the war and her friendship with Krishna," said Pooja, which is currently telecast again on Star Plus.

 

Draupadi Mahabharat Pooja Sharma Shri Krishna arjun Karna
