Mahabharat's Draupadi 'cheer haran' episode leaves netizens hailing 'Draupadi' Roopa Ganguly and Shri Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The epic 'Mahabharat' has kept viewers glued to their television screens amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'.

Back in the days, there was no social media to give instant feedback to the makers and actors but now tings have changed. So, after the highly dramatic and emotionally heart-wrenching Draupadi Vastra-Haran (Cheer Haran) episode, Twitterati thronged the platform and hailed the performances of lead actors.

Netizens lauded the mind-blowing act of Draupadi aka Roopa Ganguly, Shri Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj and other actors too. Check out the tweets:

Nobody except Krishna was there for Draupadi when she was screaming and crying for help. #Mahabharat — (@ranihoon2) April 20, 2020

GOOSEBUMPS while watching Shri Krishna protecting Draupadi during Cheer Harana

My blood boiled to see how everyone stood mute & did nothing to protect her dignity!

It was this Adharma everyone eventually paid for. One who can’t protect his wife doesn’t deserve one.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/yUKa2tzV5S — Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) April 20, 2020

#Mahabharat

Krishna ji

The courtmen and every person present there was a shame. Today's episode was unbearable. pic.twitter.com/hpg7xZ94Jb — Staani (@Tanishqa_10) April 20, 2020

#Mahabharat @nitishkrishna8 was just 23 years old when he casted to play Krishna's role in this epic seriel. just like Ramayana this show had aleo broken many recored and people used to leave all important work to watch this. wonderfully played role by him big salute pic.twitter.com/MnNxJGFKhK — Librandus ki marne wala (@librandu_kumar) April 20, 2020

Shree Krishna was the only man who saved Draupadi Chirharan. Vidur and vikran(young brother of Duryodhan) was the other two men who tried to stop Chirharan. Rest all were Assholes. Also, @TheRupali has nailed it. No one can play the role of Draupadi better than her. #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/BFGjVUXHMr — Ruthless MS (@Engineer) April 20, 2020

When draupadi was holding her saree end with the help of her teeth ....it broke my heart.

.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/evzKzkvQY6 — (@Almighty_1234) April 20, 2020

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD has re-telecast several old classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi', late veteran actress Priya Tendulkar's Rajni, Shaktiman and Shriman Shrimati amongst others for the audience.

Meanwhile, 'Ramayan' has been replaced by 'Uttar Ramayan' on DD National from April 19, 2020, at 9 pm, Sunday.