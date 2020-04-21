हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahabharat's Draupadi 'cheer haran' episode leaves netizens hailing 'Draupadi' Roopa Ganguly and Shri Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The epic 'Mahabharat' has kept viewers glued to their television screens amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus. BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' is currently being re-telecast for the audiences on Doordarshan and remains the most-watched show, much like Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. 

Back in the days, there was no social media to give instant feedback to the makers and actors but now tings have changed. So, after the highly dramatic and emotionally heart-wrenching Draupadi Vastra-Haran (Cheer Haran) episode, Twitterati thronged the platform and hailed the performances of lead actors. 

Netizens lauded the mind-blowing act of Draupadi aka Roopa Ganguly, Shri Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj and other actors too. Check out the tweets: 

Other than 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', DD has re-telecast several old classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus', Rajit Kapur's 'Byomkesh Bakshi', late veteran actress Priya Tendulkar's Rajni, Shaktiman and Shriman Shrimati amongst others for the audience. 

Meanwhile, 'Ramayan' has been replaced by 'Uttar Ramayan' on DD National from April 19, 2020, at 9 pm, Sunday. 

 

