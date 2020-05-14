Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj's 'Vishnu Puran' to start from this date - All you need to know

New Delhi: We have to say, after enticing the viewers with epic 80s and 90s shows like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', Doordarshan (DD) has been on a spree of beginning the re-telecast of other popular TV series. After the stupendous success of many old re-runs like 'Uttar Ramayan', 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' among others, it is now time for 'Vishnu Puran'.

In 'Vishnu Puran', Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj plays the titular role of Lord Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute played Goddess Lakshmi. Doordarshan officially tweeted the show timings. Check it out here:

विष्णु सुनिए विनय सेवक की चितलाय,

कीरत कुछ वर्णन करूं दीजै ज्ञान बताय... DD Bharati पर देखिए बी. आर. चोपड़ा निर्देशित धारावाहिक “विष्णु पुराण” में भगवान विष्णु की महिमा और अवतारों की कथा, आज से शाम 7 बजे।#Vishnu_Puran pic.twitter.com/dXjv1fOw2y — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 14, 2020

यदा यदा हि धर्मस्य ग्लानिर्भवति भारत ।

अभ्युत्थानमधर्मस्य तदात्मानं सृजाम्यहम् ॥ जब धरती पर बढ़े पाप, तब भगवान ने लिए दशावतार....

जानने के लिए देखना न भूलें "विष्णु पुराण" आज शाम 07 बजे सिर्फ डीडी भारती पर #VishnuPuran pic.twitter.com/ARy4IAVGfp — DD Bharati (@DD_Bharati) May 14, 2020

'Vishnu Puran' will begin from May 14, 2020, at 7 pm on DD Bharti.

BR Chopra's 'Vishnu Puran' first began in 2003 and has 121 episodes.

The popular TV series was immensely successful in the early 2000s and now it is time for the 2020 generation to watch it one more time.

Happy viewing!