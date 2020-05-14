हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vishnu Puran

Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj's 'Vishnu Puran' to start from this date - All you need to know

In 'Vishnu Puran', Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj plays the titular role of Lord Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute played Goddess Lakshmi. 

Mahabharat&#039;s Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj&#039;s &#039;Vishnu Puran&#039; to start from this date - All you need to know
Pic Courtesy: TV show still/Twitter

New Delhi: We have to say, after enticing the viewers with epic 80s and 90s shows like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', Doordarshan (DD) has been on a spree of beginning the re-telecast of other popular TV series. After the stupendous success of many old re-runs like 'Uttar Ramayan', 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' among others, it is now time for 'Vishnu Puran'.

In 'Vishnu Puran', Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj plays the titular role of Lord Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute played Goddess Lakshmi. Doordarshan officially tweeted the show timings. Check it out here: 

'Vishnu Puran' will begin from May 14, 2020, at 7 pm on DD Bharti. 

BR Chopra's 'Vishnu Puran' first began in 2003 and has 121 episodes. 

The popular TV series was immensely successful in the early 2000s and now it is time for the 2020 generation to watch it one more time. 

Happy viewing!

 

