Make-up secrets of THESE TV actors: Nude lips, thick eyebrows to water-based foundation, know it all!

New Delhi: In the entertainment industry, we often see actors getting into the characters' skin through costumes, jewellery, mannerisms, prosthetics, dialogues, and much more. But another aspect that plays a significant role—is makeup, which does magical makeovers to get into the character. Perfect makeup looks and makeup artists play an important role and have been integral to every artist's life. &TV artists talk about their secret makeup tips, which help them to get into their character daily. These include Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Neha Joshi essaying Yashoda in &TV show Doosri Maa, shares, "I am not a big fan of makeup, and so is Yashoda of Doosri Maa. My character's look is very simple, and that is something I love about it. Even though we have a great team of makeup artists and stylists to make us look perfect on-screen, I prefer to do my makeup a lot of the time to save time during hectic shooting schedules. I believe that doing your makeup enhances the overall characters’ look and feel on screen. Usually, my makeup comprises Kajal, lip balm, nude lipstick, and a light water-based foundation to get into Yashoda's character’s look. The most important part of my makeover is highlighting my brows and applying more mascara, which improves Yashoda's overall appearance because I believe that for any artist, eyes speak louder than words. Despite being part of this glamour industry where your appearance matters a lot, I only use heavy makeup for special occasions or when attending award shows."

Kamna Pathak, essaying Rajesh in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "With my acting experience, I can say that the right makeup is the foundation of a character's entire appearance. It gives a personality to every character. I frequently disguise myself as several characters in my show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and every time makeup plays an important role. It completes the look and adds a fun element to the character's persona. If I talk about my contribution to makeup, Vicky, my makeup artist, is the soul of Rajesh's look. He's been doing my makeup for four years, and every time he surprises me with his efforts. While he does my makeup, I observe and learn a lot of tricks from him. Mixing argan oil into my base foundation gives you a glowy effect and stands out in front of the camera. Also, applying the foundation with his fingertips results in the best and most natural-looking finish on my skin. These are the tricks I also use in my personal life."

Vidisha Srivastava, essaying Anita Bhabi in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, "My character, Anita, is well-known for her glamorous appearance. But few people know that I do my makeup which takes 20 minutes to get into the look. Applying makeup enhances my features and adds the oomph factor. Using makeup and doing my hair is almost therapeutic for me. I have always enjoyed it, even in childhood, especially during festivities, dance performances and dramas. I have not learned the art of doing makeup professionally but being a classical dancer made me familiar with the intricacies of makeup. For Anita’s look, I avoid heavy foundations, which become caky after some time, keep my eyebrows thick, and try not to overdo my makeup and let my dress do all the talking. I feel comfortable that way."

Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!