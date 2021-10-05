Malaika Arora calls Geeta Kapur ‘besharam’ on The Kapil Sharma Show

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora, choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are the latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio went there to promote their dance reality show India's Best Dancer (IBD). Their funny banter on the show left the audience in splits - from Malika calling Geeta ‘besharam’ to Terence and Geeta teasing the former for the way she walks when she takes her dog Casper out for morning walks, during which she is often photographed.

During the show, Kapil teased Geeta, “Don't leave any work. Catch Sony, loot the channel.” To which Terence agreed and said, “Correct, correct! Super Dancer to IBD, IBD to Super Dancer.”

Geeta hit back at the two and said, “From Super Dancer to IBD is fine but after that it should be The Kapil Sharma Show," pointing a finger at Archana Puran Singh’s seat.

Her answer made Malaika call her ‘besharam’ and made Archana stand up from her seat and point a pen at her. Looking at Archana’s reaction, Geeta instantly responded, “Sorry, sorry, I love you Archana ma'am, sorry”.

Later, Geeta and Terence teamed up to poke fun at Malaika's morning walks with Casper, during which she is usually papped. Terence also joked that no one clicks his picture though his house is near Malaika’s and he also takes his dog for morning walks. Geeta, imitated Malaika’s walk, whereas Kapil said that because of photographers the poor dog is unable to do his ‘business’ (poop).

The response cracked up the audience and left Malaika smiling in embarrassment.