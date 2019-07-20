close

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora to judge 'Dance India Dance' in Kareena Kapoor Khan's absence?

Kareena Kapoor will not be able to make it for the show's shoot this week which is why her friend Malaika Arora will be sitting on her chair in the judges' panel.

Malaika Arora to judge &#039;Dance India Dance&#039; in Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s absence?
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The stunning Malaika Arora Khan has been a judge of several reality shows. We love having Malla on the judges' panel and she is a delight to look at each time she is on small screens. Rumour has it that Malaika is all set to fill in as a judge for her friend Kareena Kapoor Khan in the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'. Last week, Karisma Kapoor was seen filling in for her sister Kareena.

According to a report in DNA, Kareena will not be able to make it for the show's shoot this week which is why her friend Malaika will be sitting on her chair in the judges' panel.

Malaika took to Instagram too and shared some pictures of herself from 'DID' sets. The actress looks gorgeous in a black and white outfit while her hair are tied in a messy bun. She is seen performing the hook step of her iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the movie 'Dil Se'. The diva is known for her dancing prowess and never shies away from stepping on the stage.

Are you excited to see Malla on Dance India Dance?

Tags:
Malaika AroraDance India DanceKareena Kapoor Khan
