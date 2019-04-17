Malkhan Singh's challenging task in 'Vignaharta Ganesha'

Mumbai: Actor Malkhan Singh says it is extremely challenging to step into the 19 avatars of Lord Shiva for a sequence of TV show "Vighnaharta Ganesha".

The Sony Entertainment Television's mythological show stars Malkhan as Lord Shiva. The upcoming track will see an enthralling turn bringing the 19 avatars of Shiva alive on the small screen.

"It is definitely challenging to play all the 19 avatars but at the same time I feel blessed to get an opportunity like this," Malkhan said in a statement.

"In order to play each character right, the team and I ensure that the characters are well researched as at no given point we would want to portray information that is incorrect or hurt the sentiments of believers. I hope the viewers show the same amount of love and appreciation for the effort that I put in," he added.

Another interesting fact about this visual treat is that Lord Ganesha and Ravan played by Paras Chhabra will be seen narrating each story bringing out the nuances, teaching and lessons of each avatar.