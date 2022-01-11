हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Gor

'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' fame Pooja Gor tests positive for COVID-19

After learning about her diagnosis, fans and members of the television industry showered Pooja with get-well-soon wishes.

&#039;Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya&#039; fame Pooja Gor tests positive for COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Pooja took to Instagram and revealed that she has contracted the deadly virus. She posted a picture in which she can be seen having a thermometer in her mouth.

"Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation," she captioned the post.

After learning about her diagnosis, fans and members of the television industry showered Pooja with get-well-soon wishes. "Please take care," actor Adaa Khan commented. "Speedy recovery to you," a fan commented.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja A Gor _ (@poojagor)

Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'. 

