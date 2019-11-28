Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man' season 2 starts filming

Mumbai: The filmmaker duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has started filming the second season "The Family Man", which will also mark actress Samantha Akkineni's foray into the web world.

The filmmakers shared the news with a Twitter post on Thursday. "Season 2! Now filming," they wrote on their official handle alongside a teaser video.

"'The Family Man' has become a global sensation and we couldn't be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! While we hoped that audiences would like and relate to the show, what has truly overwhelmed us is the magnitude of love we received within days of the release," the duo said.

They continued: "Our pan-Indian cast has also been getting amazing appreciation from audiences across the country. We are thrilled that the quality of content and performances are truly breaking down pre-existing walls within various film industries in India. We are coming back with a new season that promises more edge-of-the-seat drama and thrill - the plot will thicken."

The Amazon Original Series received an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers in India and around the world. The first season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is the most watched Amazon Original in India till date.

Samantha will join the cast, which include names like Manoj, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It is created, directed and produced by Raj & DK, through their production company D2R Films, and is written by Raj & DK and Suman Kumar.

According to Manoj, there is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans.

"I am grateful to Raj & DK and Amazon Prime Video for their faith in me and giving me an opportunity to play the flawed but extremely relatable Srikant Tiwari. The experience of working with Amazon Prime Video has been phenomenal and I am truly excited for Season 2," he added.

Talking about entering the digital world, Samantha said: "With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India's most loved series -- 'The Family Man'. I have loved Raj & DK's work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have asked for better partners. The role I play for the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans."

The season will put Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj) against a new, powerful and avenging adversary, and come with lots of exciting, gripping and action-filled moments while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said: "Spy thrillers have been one of the more popular genres amongst our international originals; and we are happy to see this global phenomenon recreated in India for 'The Family Man'. Interestingly, the show was loved both by audiences in India and abroad. 'The Family Man' has become our most watched Amazon Original Series in India."