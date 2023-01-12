topStoriesenglish
Masterchefs celebrate ‘Housewives Special’ on 'Indian Idol 13', Madhuri Dixit sets stage on fire!

Indian Idol 13 will celebrate the ‘Housewives Special with MasterChef India’ on Saturday and on Sunday Madhuri Dixit will grace the stage of the show.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: This weekend, singing reality show ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will not only be musical but will also bring to the viewers and infusion of flavors and elegance! On Saturday, celebrating the ‘Housewives Special with MasterChef India,’ the show will welcome the prestigious Chefs and Judges - Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna and on Sunday, amidst much fanfare, making a grand entry for the first time will be Bollywood’s elegant actor, Madhuri Dixit. 

Diving into the Saturday episode, supporting the Top 8 contestants will be housewives from all over the country namely Dolly Jain who is saree draper, Nisha & Sheetal who share a very good friendship, Manisha who makes 650 chapatis on a daily basis and Leela & Julia who share a wonderful mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship. The Top 8 contestants will be seen making they presence on the show worthwhile by singing some of their favorite songs.   

On the other hand, nostalgia and elegance is ready to take over the viewers as Madhuri Dixit will take over the show with her beauty and charm! Making her presence felt on the show for the first time ever, this Sunday, Madhuri will be welcomed amidst much fun-fare not only by the judges - Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya but also by the contestants! 

 

'Celebrating Madhuri Dixit,' the Top 8 contestants will have everyone swooning to the hit tracks of the veteran actress of which, contestant and ‘Bengali beauty,’ Sonakshi Kar who would be singing the songs, 'Kaahe Chhed Chhed Mohey' from the 2002 film 'Devdas' pairing it with the classical 'O Raamji' from the 1989 film 'Ram Lakhan'. 

The Top 8 contestants Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Rupam Bharnarhia, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, will certainly make viewers ‘Mausam musicana’ with these beautiful moments this weekend on Indian Idol Season 13. 

