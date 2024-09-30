Advertisement
THE TRIBE

Meet The Fabulous Cast Of Highly Anticipated Original Reality Series, 'The Tribe'

'The Tribe' is set to release on October 04. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet The Fabulous Cast Of Highly Anticipated Original Reality Series, 'The Tribe'

New Delhi: Prime Video is set to dazzle audiences with its new reality series, 'The Tribe', premiering on October 4. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this nine-episode journey follows five glamorous content creators as they navigate the competitive world of social media from the heart of Los Angeles.

'The Tribe' offers an exclusive look into the lives of these ambitious young women, each striving to make a name for themselves while also being part of the collaborative group, CollabTribe. With a vibrant mix of high fashion, relentless ambition, and behind-the-scenes drama, viewers can expect an enthralling ride through the highs and lows of influencer culture.

Let's take a look at the Cast:

Alanna Panday 

With a staggering 1.7 million Instagram followers, Alanna Panday is a force in lifestyle and fashion content. As co-founder of CollabTribe and niece of Bollywood star Chunky Panday, Alanna brings entrepreneurial spirit and leadership to the group, setting a high bar for success in the digital landscape.

Alaviaa Jaaferi  

Daughter of actor Javed Jaaferi, Alaviaa is making waves in the fashion and beauty influencer scene. Known for her bold personality and striking style, she promises to inject energy and high-stakes drama into the series, making her a standout presence in the LA house.

Srushti Porey  

An entrepreneur and content creator, Srushti Porey founded the trendy clothing brand Breakfast Party and boasts 307k Instagram followers. With a creative flair and deep ties to the film industry as the daughter of filmmaker Samruddhi Porey, Srushti will bring fresh perspectives on culture and creativity to the show.

Aryaana Gandhi (Yaani)  

A rising star in the music industry, Aryaana Gandhi, known as Yaani, has captured hearts with her soulful voice. Since her move to LA in 2019, her debut single "Stockholm Syndrome" has gained international acclaim. Viewers will witness her emotional journey as she strives for musical stardom, adding depth to 'The Tribe'.

Alfia Jafry

As the daughter of celebrated filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey, Alfia Jafry makes her on-screen debut with 'The Tribe'. Her creative flair and passion for fashion position her as the group's fresh face, showcasing her growth as she navigates the digital content creation landscape.

Hardik Zaveri 

 

Co-founder of CollabTribe, Hardik Zaveri brings a wealth of experience from various industries, including international relations and artist management. His expertise in digital strategy and mentorship will be instrumental in guiding the influencers through their challenges.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig, and directed by Omkar Potdar, 'The Tribe' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series will be available in Hindi, with English subtitles.

