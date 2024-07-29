New Delhi: Zee TV, the pioneer of satellite television in India, has long been at the forefront of revolutionizing TV viewing since its inception in 1992. The leading Hindi GEC has captivated audiences with vibrant narratives that reflected their realities, mirrored their soul-speak and captured their imagination through diverse storytelling. With the media and entertainment space at an exciting juncture where there is an increased focus on understanding the consumer, Zee TV has undertaken a brutally honest self-assessment and humbly acknowledged the importance of evolving with its audience. In view of this, the channel has introduced 'Hamara Parivar’, a new family of avid TV viewers that Zee TV has chosen to collect and convey real time audience feedback about its shows and characters, bringing viewers closer to the heart of content creation.

For the past four weeks, the buzz around 'Hamara Parivar' has been palpable, with intriguing promos and unbranded billboards featuring Sakshi and her family sparking curiosity across India. Today, the full essence of it is unveiled in a new film released by Zee TV, http://bit.ly/3WzkOC3. Sakshi and her family, avid TV viewers from Uttar Pradesh, will act as the voice of the Zee TV audience, engaging directly with viewers and sharing their feedback with the channel’s creative teams. The 'Hamara Parivar' initiative marks a significant shift towards deeper engagement with viewers, incorporating their evolving preferences into the channels content strategy. Sakshi and her family will break the fourth wall, interacting with viewers and ensuring their voices are heard and acted upon. Hamara Parivar will be seen making multiple appearances in between shows throughout the day on the channel.

Zee TV's popular actors are particularly enthusiastic about this innovative approach.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, portraying Subhaan in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' shared, “The concept of 'Hamara Parivar' is a testament to Zee TV’s commitment to its viewers. It’s a fantastic way for us as actors to receive constructive feedback and continue to deliver performances that resonate with our audience.”

Neeharika Roy who plays Radha in Zee TV's 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan,' expresses her excitement, saying, “As actors, we thrive on feedback. Knowing that we now have a direct line to our audience through Sakshi and her family is incredibly motivating. It’s a novel way for us to understand what viewers love about our performances and where we can improve.”

Ulka Gupta, who plays Janvi in 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' added, “This initiative by Zee TV is truly groundbreaking. It’s not just about ratings anymore; it’s about real-time feedback from our audience. I’m looking forward to hearing their thoughts and connecting with them on a more personal level.”

Nikki Sharma, known for her role as Shakti in 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti,' echoed the sentiment, “Interacting with our viewers directly through Sakshi and her family is an exciting prospect. It’s a refreshing change and shows how much Zee TV values its audience’s opinions.”

Viewers can connect with Sakshi and her parivar to share their thoughts on Zee TV’s content through various channels: Via email (sakshi@hamara-parivar.com), WhatsApp (+91-7400054474), the official website www.hamara-parivar.com and on Instagram pages @sakshi.hamaraparivar and @hamaraparivar1.