Micckie Dudaaney To Yogesh Tripathi - TV Actors Share Their Eco-Friendly Habits On World Earth Day 2023

New Delhi: World Earth Day is celebrated every year on the 22nd of April to spread awareness about the importance of restoring nature and building a healthy planet for the future. &TV artists Micckie Dudaaney (Varun Sharma, Doosri Maa), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share ways and tips to protect our planet and its resources.

Micckie Dudaaney, aka Varun Sharma, shares, “One must implement simple lifestyle changes to protect the environment and increase awareness. I urge people to recycle and reuse as often as possible to conserve natural resources. Refrain from using plastic and use reusable bags. Also, I ensure that no unnecessary plastic waste or other environmentally harmful waste is generated. I wish people start taking extra care of their nature, as what we do today to protect nature will provide us with the environment we desire.”

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan said, “Protecting the environment requires the conservation of natural resources. I teach my son Dakshesh to conserve water and electricity in every possible way. I also teach him the small measures that have a substantial impact on the environment. We made some house rules to save water, like washing clothes in cold water, taking a shower instead of a bath, and not let the water run while brushing teeth. Moreover, we water indoor plants using the same water we use to wash vegetables and fruits. On this day, I would like to appeal to all my fans to save water and save lives.”

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori, from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “After realizing the benefits of organic farming, I started working on a fruit farm and have grown guava, chikoo, mango, jackfruit, and java plum (jamun) at my farmhouse in Maharashtra. Farming has made me more connected with nature, and whenever I am not shooting, I spend most of my time farming. Honestly, organic farming is not a new practice. It’s just going back to the way farming was done decades ago without using harmful chemicals or pesticides. On this Earth Day, I encourage people to plant more trees and opt for organic farming.”

