हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MJ Rodriquez

Michaela Jae Rodriguez becomes first trans person to win Golden Globe Award

MJ Rodriguez also made history last year as the first trans performer to earn an Emmy nomination in the lead acting categories.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez becomes first trans person to win Golden Globe Award

Washington: Actor Michaela Jae Rodriguez wrote history as she became the first trans person to win a Golden Globe award on Monday .Rodriguez received the Best Television Actress award for her performance in the ‘Pose’ show at the 79th Golden Globes.

"This year's drama series had us on the edge of our seats. Congratulations to @MjRodriguez7 for taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Television Actress -- Drama Series," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.

For the unversed, Rodriguez also made history last year as the first trans performer to earn an Emmy nomination in the lead acting categories. And now on receiving the Golden Globe, Rodriguez took to Instagram and expressed her joy.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars" @goldenglobes," she wrote.

She added, "The nominees we are Queens. I`m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MJ RodriquezMichaela Jae RodriguezGolden GlobeGolden Globe 2022Transperson
Next
Story

Salman Khan wants to see THIS actress in the next Bigg Boss season

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Election Rush: Watch all the big news related to elections