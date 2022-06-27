Mika Singh wants her 'Vohti' to be like THIS Bollywood actress!

New Delhi: Mika Singh is one of the most eligible bachelors in India and he is out there finding the perfect match for him now in Star Bharat's new show 'Swayvar- Mika Di Vohti.'

The team has gotten down to 12 girls who were chosen amongst thousands of applicants and to help the singer out, Bollywood's 'mast mast' girl Raveena Tandon is here. Mika Singh had expressed to the production, before the start of the show, that he wants a girl like Raveena Tandon as his 'Vohti'. She is a force to be reckoned with and is known for her exceptional work ethic.

Raveena quote, "I am here to help Mika Singh find his 'Vohti' and I hope I get to be the 'Best Woman' at his wedding. The concept of 'Swayamvar' has always been fascinating to me as it gave the women a chance to have a say in their marriage, back in the old days. I am happy that Mika Singh chose this way to find himself a life partner. And, I am here to seek out the best of the best for Mika Singh."

"I am excited to be a part of 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' and my only wish is that both Mika and his 'Vohti' give each other the time to understand as it's very crucial," she added.

In the latest episode of 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti,' along with Mika Singh and his 'Vohti', everyone's favourite Raveena Tandon will be seen helping him out with this important task of finding a good match.

