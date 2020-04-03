हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
mind wars

Mind Wars crosses a new milestone in Goa

The App offers intense quizzes in general knowledge and current affairs, it also offers a wide range of question on school curriculums in different boards for a fun competitive experience for students.

Mind Wars crosses a new milestone in Goa

Launched to create the largest knowledge database for students, Mind Wars - a ZEEL initiative - is getting a gratifying response from Goa. With an extensive ongoing outreach program, Mind Wars has witnessed phenomenal participation from over a hundred schools in the state.

Mind Wars started in April 2019 witnessed great traction from the entire nation with participation from people of all ages. After courting success in other states, across all school categories, the Mind Wars team is determined to increase active play amongst its players. Not only students but teachers and even Principals are joining in the action. 

The App offers intense quizzes in General Knowledge and Current affairs, it also offers a wide range of question on school curriculums in different boards for a fun competitive experience for students.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Sr. Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited adds, “Mind Wars has successfully fortified its relationship with students owing to its intriguing concept. Moreover, schools and students also resonate with the App's aim to enhance knowledge in a fun and engaging manner. We are pleased with Goa's response and look forward to encouraging more students across the country to participate in the game.”

Mind Wars has been gaining momentum across the country, with users winning prizes in daily and monthly contests.

Mind Wars also has a TV Show that airs every Sunday at 10 am on ZEE TV. Hosted by famed actor Shreyas Talpade, the game challenges each participant on their knowledge about their state, expanding to cover other neighbouring states and ultimately the country as a whole.

 

