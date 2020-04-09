Mind Wars receives a stupendous response from Bhopal

After receiving a gratifying response from audiences, Mind Wars, a ZEEL initiative, ends on a high note in Bhopal with participation from over 13000 students from 149 schools. With an extensive outreach conducted in three phases, Mind Wars witnessed a record participation in the City of Lakes from private as well as government schools.

As a part of the outreach to spread awareness, the Mind Wars team presented the benefits for participating in the game along with the registration process to teachers and principals of schools across the city. These efforts have also led to participation from renowned schools such as Campion School, Delhi Public School, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mount Carmel School, Ryan International School and Sagar Public School.

With the intent of increasing awareness about India and the world, the Mind Wars app has been gaining momentum and participation from across the country. Additionally, audiences playing along on the app also stand a chance to win prizes.

Smt. J.P. Irene Cynthia, Director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh, found Mind Wars suitable for school children in the 11 to 16 years age bracket and studying in Grade VI through Grade X, and facilitated the participation of schools in Madhya Pradesh in this programme.

Speaking on the success of Mind Wars in Bhopal, Umesh Kr Bansal, Sr. Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, commented, “Mind Wars as an initiative, is close to our heart as it addresses the ever-growing space of digital kids education in an intriguing manner. We are glad to cross this remarkable milestone in Bhopal and look forward to exploring more ways to encourage students across the country to participate in this engaging game, and transform the way education is consumed.”

Mind Wars TV show is hosted by actor Shreyas Talpade and airs every Sunday at 10 am on Zee TV. The TV show challenges the knowledge of each participating team about their own state and progressively moves towards other neighbouring states followed by the country at large.