Mirzapur 2 cast hits dubbing studio, popular web show to return soon on Amazon Prime Videos

New Delhi: Amazon Prime's Original web series 'Mirzapur' came back in 2018 and kept the viewers glued to it for 9 episodes. Now, fans can't wait for 'Mirzapur 2'. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, the series is high on the buzz word.

However, because of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, there was a complete shutdown of shoots in TV and movies. Now that slowly work is getting back to normal with a few relaxations in place, actors of 'Mirzapur 2' have started dubbing.

Following the protocol and maintaining social distancing, the cast was seen hitting the dubbing studio lately. Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu and Rasika Dugal posted on social media too:

The season 1 of Mirzapur was directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh. The crime thriller was widely appreciated by the viewers, who are now eagerly waiting to watch season 2.