Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda to be seen in TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei promo!

New Delhi: The upcoming show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei featuring Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati narrates an intriguing storyline of a mother-daughter duo who are separated from each other and find a common connect through dance. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the show with bated breath, Star Plus is gearing up for a massive surprise for its viewers.

The buzz is strong that the makers are planning to rope in iconic Disco Dancer Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda for the next promo of their upcoming show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

“Mithun Da and Govinda are considered as the dancing legends of Bollywood! Since dance is an important element in the show, the makers thought of no one better than the dancing superstars themselves to associate with for the new promo of the show. Mithun Da and Govinda are known to create a unique aura and magic on screen and we are sure this association is going to be a huge one. The makers are still mulling over on who to associate with however seeing one of them on-screen will definitely be an exciting treat to watch", reveals a source.