हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty connects with new TV show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ storyline - Here's how!

Ever since the promo of the new show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ has been released, fans are excited to watch it. More so, because of legendary star Mithun Chakraborty's presence in it. 

Mithun Chakraborty connects with new TV show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ storyline - Here&#039;s how!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ever since the promo of the new show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ has been released, fans are excited to watch it. More so, because of legendary star Mithun Chakraborty's presence in it. 

The veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who recently appeared in the latest promo of ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei’ has upped the curiosity levels of his followers. One of the biggest reasons why the notable star was a part of this promo was due to the storyline of the show.

It chronicles the struggling journey of Chikoo who wishes to work hard and achieve success similar to Mithun Da’s journey. “After reading the script of the promo, Mithun Chakraborty had a sort of flashback to his roller-coaster journey. He felt very emotionally connected to Chikoo and took a  cut in his fees considering its personal nature. Mithun Sir is known to do projects which he really connects with and this is truly a magnanimous gesture", a source told us. 

Watch Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei from 6th September 2021 at 6 PM only on Star Plus.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mithun ChakrabortyChikoo Ki Mummy Durr KeiStar Plus
Next
Story

Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana declared as first contender for next Boss Man and Boss Lady position!

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Biden delivers remark after military withdrawal, says America's Afghan war comes to an end