Mithun Chakraborty connects with new TV show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ storyline - Here's how!

New Delhi: Ever since the promo of the new show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ has been released, fans are excited to watch it. More so, because of legendary star Mithun Chakraborty's presence in it.

The veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who recently appeared in the latest promo of ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei’ has upped the curiosity levels of his followers. One of the biggest reasons why the notable star was a part of this promo was due to the storyline of the show.

It chronicles the struggling journey of Chikoo who wishes to work hard and achieve success similar to Mithun Da’s journey. “After reading the script of the promo, Mithun Chakraborty had a sort of flashback to his roller-coaster journey. He felt very emotionally connected to Chikoo and took a cut in his fees considering its personal nature. Mithun Sir is known to do projects which he really connects with and this is truly a magnanimous gesture", a source told us.

