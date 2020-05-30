हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mona Singh

Mona Singh: 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' is 'super real, dark, toxic'

Mona Singh's character Ananya had quite a journey -- as a lover, wife and mother.

Mona Singh: &#039;Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3&#039; is &#039;super real, dark, toxic&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Mona Singh says the upcoming third season of her web show "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" is going to be "super real, dark and toxic".

Mona's character Ananya had quite a journey -- as a lover, wife and mother.

"Whenever I'm on the sets of 'KKHH', I really enjoy a lot. Season one and two were a lot of fun for the entire cast of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard-pressed for time," said Mona.

"I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well. Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out," she added.

The third season will be out on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

 

 

