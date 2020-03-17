Monalisa sizzles in desi look, grooves to 'Dhol Baje' track on TV show sets - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned telly star Monalisa is these days busy shooting for the season 2 of 'Nazar', her supernatural show where she plays a character named Madhulika. The actress shared a dance video from the sets of her shoot which shows her grooving to 'Dhol Baje' track from 'Ram-Leela'.

Monalisa wrote in the caption of the Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video: DHOL BAJE” Can’t Wait For Tonight’s Episode... Its Super Exciting with Lot More Twists n Turns.... “DAYAN VS DAIVIK” @shrutiisharmaa Holi Song ...#lovelysong #choreography #loved #performing #rehearsal #video #holisong @himanshugadani thank u master ji...

She is a regular on posting fresh pictures and videos on Instagram.

In 2018, Monalisa made her television debut with 'Nazar' and played Mohana, enticing her viewers with a powerful act on small screens. She is currently seen playing an evil character named Madhulika in daily soap 'Nazar 2' which is also gaining huge popularity amongst viewers.

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show.