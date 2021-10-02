Mouni Roy raises temperature with her terrific performance on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere – Watch!

New Delhi: The stunning Mouni Roy is going to grace the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15. Yes you read that right!

The stunner will be seen as one of the special guests who will come on the premiere night to make the show even more special.

According to the latest released promo, Mouni can be seen grooving on a sensuous number Raat Ka Nasha from the film Aśoka. Helmed by Santosh Sivan, the movie was released in 2001. Aśoka stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.

For the unversed, this year’s theme of the show is a jungle and the contestants will get a survival kit for the initial days and will have to manage everything on their own.

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2), 2021 at 9:30 pm.

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm; as every season Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.

There will be many exciting faces entering the Bigg Boss 'mad house' such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Sahil Shroff and Pratik Sehajpal among others.