Mr President is in disbelief, as India races ahead of the US in a new &flix campaign #FlixFirstBeforeAmerica

&flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, has launched a disruptive campaign titled “#FlixFirstBeforeAmerica”, sharing the exciting news with movie enthusiasts across the country.

The campaign shows the American leader, a prominent personality himself, in complete awe and disbelief with this latest development where India gets ahead of America. He picks up the phone on an Indian embassy representative, a man named “Bhishambhar” to share his disbelief, exclaiming, “How has India pulled this off? It's terrific”. The conversation is a reminder of all the big things that India has pulled off ahead of America with the latest announcement from &flix being one more in that league.

With this initiative, the channel brings fans closer to the most awaited Hollywood blockbuster movies as it aims to crunch their wait time for Hollywood movies on television by half. Starting October 2019, &flix has redefined the movie viewing experience on television by bringing World Television Premieres of the biggest movies before the world and within a few months of their theatrical releases.

Conceptualised by Publicis India, the campaign was produced by Bang Bang films.

Watch the film here - Flix First Before America with &flix World Television Premieres