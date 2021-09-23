MTV Love School fame Jagnoor Aneja dies, actor Karan Singh Chhabra pens heartfelt note

New Delhi: Reality TV show star Jagnoor Aneja died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday (September 23) as per reports.

He was best known for his stint on the MTV dating reality show 'Love School' hosted by Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra on which he had publicly broken up with his then-girlfriend Monica.

According to a TOI report, the actor was vacationing in Egypt when he left for his heavenly abode. After his sudden, tragic death, fans flooded his social media account and poured condolences on his old posts.

Actor Karan Singh Chhabra of Ginny Weds Sunny fame also took to Instagram to condole Aneja's untimely demise with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "I don't know what is happening, so young, so fit and yet these cardiac arrests taking place.. RIP. Not a close frnd but whenever we met he came across as a very jolly and warm guy, may god give strength to his frnds and family."

Take a look at his post:

His last post on Instagram was a reel featuring him visiting the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

For the unversed, Aneja was part of the MTV show Love School season 1 and season 2. He had entered season 1 with his ex-girlfriend Manisha, however, the duo broke off their relationship due to misunderstandings.

Later, in season 2, a similar situation occurred as he broke up with his girlfriend Monica on the show itself as the two were unable to solve their relationship issues.