New Delhi: MTV India’s super-popular dating reality television show is all set for an exciting new season, and in true-blue Splitsvilla style there’s a twist!

Gearing up to set temperatures soaring, the most sought-after star of Indian television, Arjun Bijlani is ready to join Sunny Leone to co-host MTV Splitsvilla X4, the latest season of the genre-defining show!

Talking about the show and his entry as the co-host, Arjun says, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Splitsvilla X4! The show has always been such a massive hit with the youth, and I’ve always loved its game-changing concept. As my fans know, I’m always up for new and fun stuff, so I’m super excited to take up this mantle. I’m definitely looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch up with my lovely co-host, Sunny, for the new season. I’m sure fans are going to love it!”

Speaking of Arjun’s co-hosting gig on MTV Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone said, "I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I’m sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch.”

Arjun has headlined many top-rated fiction and non-fiction shows on television, and this will be his first hosting gig on MTV’s much-loved youth-centric show. Over the years, his signature style and charming off-screen conduct has spawned a fan-following that has only grown by multitudes. Known for his acting prowess and hosting talent, his presence on the show is undoubtedly going to be a new and unique experience!

~Watch this space to know more about MTV Splitsvilla X4, as this new season promises unprecedented romance and drama unfold in the pursuit of love! ~