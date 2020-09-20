Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' sets Instagram on fire with her breathtaking looks, see pics

New Delhi: Actress Munmun Dutta, who is famous for playing Babita Ji in the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' often makes the spotlight follow her with her ravishing photos. She is a fashionista and a social media sensation, who is followed by over 3.7 million people on Instagram. Munmun makes sure she offers a glimpse of herself and her whereabouts regularly on social media with her fresh posts and her fans go gaga over her looks.

Munmun has a pool of some breathtaking photos on Instagram and hence, we thought of collating the posts for you. Take a look:

Munmun plays Babita Iyer in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. It is one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' first premiered in 2008. The show made Munmun a sensation and her character Babita Ji a household name.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Mummun Dutta also has TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati' on her resume. While, she has starred in films such as 'Mumbai Xpress', 'Holiday' and 'Dhinchak Enterprise'.