हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shamita Shetty

My anxiety level increased inside Bigg Boss 15 house, seeking help from therapist: Shamita Shetty

Years back, Shamita Shetty was first seen in Bigg Boss 3 but had to leave the show midway due to sister Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's wedding. 

My anxiety level increased inside Bigg Boss 15 house, seeking help from therapist: Shamita Shetty
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty was one of the finalists on the controversial reality show - Bigg Boss 15 and before that she also took part in the Bigg Boss OTT version. The star literally lived almost half of the year gone by inside a locked house. 

Now that the show is over and Shamita is back to the real grind, in an interview RJ Siddharth Kannan, she opened up on her anxiety struggles. "I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai. And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte they, I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away."

"Mera anxiety level ghar ke andar bohot hi badh gaya tha and I already had anxiety issues, so it’s definitely something I am dealing with. I have a therapist, who is very good. Mujhe at least pata hai ki yeh jo phases aate hai, temporary phases hai," she said.

Years back, Shamita Shetty was first seen in Bigg Boss 3 but had to leave the show midway due to sister Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's wedding. She is currently dating actor Raqesh Bapat.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamita Shettyshamita shetty anxietyshilps shettyRaqesh BapatBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

After Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, Raftaar quits Roadies? Know what happened

Must Watch

PT11M10S

DNA: Foreign vaccine companies were blackmailing India