My anxiety level increased inside Bigg Boss 15 house, seeking help from therapist: Shamita Shetty

New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty was one of the finalists on the controversial reality show - Bigg Boss 15 and before that she also took part in the Bigg Boss OTT version. The star literally lived almost half of the year gone by inside a locked house.

Now that the show is over and Shamita is back to the real grind, in an interview RJ Siddharth Kannan, she opened up on her anxiety struggles. "I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai. And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte they, I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away."

"Mera anxiety level ghar ke andar bohot hi badh gaya tha and I already had anxiety issues, so it’s definitely something I am dealing with. I have a therapist, who is very good. Mujhe at least pata hai ki yeh jo phases aate hai, temporary phases hai," she said.

Years back, Shamita Shetty was first seen in Bigg Boss 3 but had to leave the show midway due to sister Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's wedding. She is currently dating actor Raqesh Bapat.