Naagin 5

Naagin 5 first pic goes viral, fans speculate 'Bigg Boss 12' winner Dipika Kakar to play lead in new season

Former 'Bigg Boss 12' winner and popular television actress Dipika Kakar might be seen playing one of the leads in 'Naagin 5'.

Naagin 5 first pic goes viral, fans speculate &#039;Bigg Boss 12&#039; winner Dipika Kakar to play lead in new season
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after TV czarina Ekta Kapoor finally confirmed about her popular supernatural show 'Naagin 4' coming to an end and soon fresh season to begin speculation about Naagin 5 kickstarted online. 

A picture which has been doing the rounds recently is touted as the first poster of 'Naagin 5'. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the production house Balaji Telefilms or Ekta herself. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First official poster !#Naagin5 Who is she ? @muktadhond @ektarkapoor @bodhisatvadatta

A post shared by (@naagintv_series) on

Fans are intrigued by the viral picture and can't wait to hear more about the new season. 

Another rumour which is keeping netizens abuzz is that former 'Bigg Boss 12' winner and popular television actress Dipika Kakar might be seen playing one of the leads in 'Naagin 5'. 

Again, neither the producer nor the actress has said anything about the development so far. 

In the previous season of 'Naagin' Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria played key roles. Rashami Desai played a special role in season 4 but due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the shoot was halted and finally, the show came to an end amid lockdown.

Naagin first aired in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in lead roles. Mouni and Ada were loved by the audiences for playing the part and received accolades for it.

 

Naagin 5Ekta KapoorNaagin 4Naaginnaagin 5 viral picDipika KakarBalaji Telefilms
