Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani NOT quitting acting, says toddler son Aaravv 'my priority'!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Anita Hassanandani shot to headlines recently for 'quitting acting', leaving her fans shocked. However, the Naagin actress has now clarified her statement saying she is not quitting her first love - 'acting'.

Anita Hassanandani took to Twitter and wrote: It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING

I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

In her earlier interview with Bombay Times, the actress had quipped, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid."

"Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress-free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know, " she added.

Anita Hassanandani and businessman husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on February 9, 2021. The good news was shared by Rohit on social media. Aaravv also has a separate Instagram account that is handled by his parents.

Anita Hassanandani was first seen in 1999 release Taal in a small appearance. Later, she featured in a couple of Telugu and Tamil movies as well. However, it was in Balaji Telefilms' Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya etc that she set her mark.

She earned massive recognition in Ekta Kapoor's yet another TV production Kkavyanjali'.