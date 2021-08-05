Naagin actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce, alleges husband 'slapped me, kicked me in stomach'

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, actress Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from husband Siddharth Sabharwal, alleging domestic violence accusations against him.

According to ETimes report, Aarzoo had filed a complaint of domestic violence against Siddharth back on February 19, 2019, and the actress had revealed that when she had a fight with her husband over his alcohol habit, he dragged her to the bathroom and hit her.

"Yes, I have filed for divorce. Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn't continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago. But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn't come out because I didn't want my bruises to be seen," she told the entertainment portal.

Adding horrid details, she added, "Mujhe bahut gandi gaaliyan deta tha. Imagine, he even hurled casteist abuses at me. He also told me that I am a bai. I suffered blackouts and my hands and legs used to swell up. I stopped getting sleep and if I managed to sleep then I would suddenly wake up at 2 am."

"Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born three years after we became man and wife, he simply drifted apart. He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend; he was constantly on chats with her. I confronted him about her. I don't know if they're together now because he stays separately. Mind you, I have those chats and the CCTV footage of his violence and it would help me to get justice," she revealed.

Talking about their child, Arzoo said, "He loves our child, and as we speak, he has him in his house. I have never deprived our child from meeting his father and spending time with him. No woman wants to break her marriage. That's the last thing she does only when she has been pushed against the wall and has no choice. The gaalis, violence and infidelity had become unbearable."

On the work front, Arzoo was first seen in the Malayalam film Kakkakuyil back in 2001. She then went to star in several movies such as Baghban, Tulsi, Manmadhan, Mere Baap Pehle Aap among others.

She also featured in popular TV shows such as Ek Ladki Anjani Si, Ghar Ek Sapna, CID and Balaji Telefilms' Naagin 2.

Arzoo is model-actress Aditi Govitrikar's sister.