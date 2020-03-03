हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Naagin stars Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani's TikTok dance will make you go 'wow' – Watch

The fourth instalment of the superhit show 'Naagin' has fetched great TRPs making it yet another successful season.

Naagin stars Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani&#039;s TikTok dance will make you go &#039;wow&#039; – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actresses Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma, who are presently seen on Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms's supernatural franchise 'Naagin 4', turned up the heat on TikTok with their 'wow' dance.

Anita posted the TikTok video on her Instagram account featuring herself with Nia Sharma. The lead actresses sneaked out some time together in-between the shots at the 'Naagin 4' sets.

Watch the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Naagin’s between shots! @niasharma90 s first TikTok @indiatiktok

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Both the lead stars of the show can be seen dressed in beautiful sarees, letting their hair down on 'Wow You Can Really Dance' song. We are in love with their funny reactions though.

The fourth instalment of the superhit show 'Naagin' has fetched great TRPs making it yet another successful season.

Before Nia, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti have played pivotal parts in the show. Anita Hassanandani was seen in the previous season of the show as well.

Nia Sharma, she was once ranked second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2017 list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper and was ranked third in 2016 respectively.

 

 

Tags:
Nia SharmaAnita HassanandaniNaagin 4tiktok
Next
Story

Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz manipulate Twitter trends?

Must Watch

PT11M38S

Women who 'inspire' can take over PM Modi's Account on Women's Day