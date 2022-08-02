Nag Panchami 2022 significance: How these TV actors celebrate the festival!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami is here. The festival dedicated to worshipping the serpent god - Nag is celebrated across India with great zeal and devotion during Sharavan month. In sync with the festive spirit, &TV artists talk about the significance of Nag Panchmi and its celebrations in their hometowns. These include Kapil Nirmal (Tarkasur, Baal Shiv), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Soma Rathod (Amma Ji, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Kapil Nirmal, Tarkasur in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, "There are quite a few interesting stories on worshipping the serpent deities which I heard from my grandmother. The tradition is present in several ancient cultures where snakes were seen as the holders of knowledge, strength, and renewal. People have strong beliefs and devotion that if they worship snakes on this day and feed them milk, they and their families will be saved from snake bites forever. It is also believed that Nag Panchami falls during the monsoon months because it is when snakes are most visible, seeking refuge in houses after their underground homes get filled with rainwater. With more snakes slithering around, the festival was forged to appease the snake god and keep people safe. Stories about this festival are interesting, and I wish everyone a happy Nag Panchami."

Kamna Pathak, Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "I am fascinated with stories in Indian mythology on snakes. During Nag Panchami, women in my family observe a fast, or vrat, where they abstain from food, signifying devotion, and discipline. It lasts from sunrise to sunset. Women also pray for the wellness of their brothers and family. On this day, cobras and other snakes are fed with milk and worshipped by lighting lamps, decorating temples with flowers, and offering sacrifices and sweets. In Indore, there is also some fun Mela organized where several skits are performed showcasing the tales and significance of this festival. But for me, this festival is my favourite for one reason: Maa ke hath ki kheer. She makes the yummiest dry fruit-loaded kheer on this day to offer in the temple, and I cannot wait for her to return. I finish the remaining prasad (laughs). To mark special celebrations, many people also prepare Til Ke Laddu, Narayal Mithai, Dind, Patholi with jaggery."

Soma Rathod, Amma Ji in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, "It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated in the month of Shravan. My mother used to fast on this day, and all the ladies in my colony would dress up traditionally and perform pujas at home or the nearest temple. My mother would sprinkle flowers and turmeric powder on the head of the snake and offer milk, which was quite a sight to see. Also, snake charmers sang local tunes to praise the serpent god. My mother always insisted on fasting and doing puja, but I was terrified of snakes, but the festival rituals always fascinated me."

Watch Baal Shiv at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!