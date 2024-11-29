Nana Patekar To Indian Idol 15 Contestant: "Believe In Yourself, Tu Bejhijhak Gaa De"

New Delhi: Legendary Nana Patekar will grace viewers with his presence on fan-favourite singing show Indian Idol 15 For the first time on Indian television. Airing on Sony Entertainment Television, the show will celebrate his legacy in a special episode, ‘Bebak Nana’.

Promising a spectacular blend of music, fun, and laughter, Nana will be accompanied by the cast of his upcoming film Vanvaas— Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and director Anil Sharma.

During the show, Nana Patekar kicks off a fun numerology game with ⁠Idol ki Ziddi Girl - Myscmme Bosu, who is an avid believer in this art of discerning the mystical connection between numbers and various aspects of life.

Have A Look At The Post:

Nana asks her, "tere aakde kya batate hai, inmein se pehla kaun aayega", pointing at her fellow contestants.

Myscmme says according to her chart and calculations, fellow contestant Manasi Ghosh, could be the winner of this season.

Nana then asks her to guess his age and Myscmme thinks his age is "44", sparking laughter all around when Nana replies that no one has ever guessed his age right and she needs to add another 31 to her answer of 44, because he will soon be 75.

Myscmme admitted, "Sir, flop ho gaya, Sir", as she stood before him wearing an armful of gemstone bracelets and rings on her fingers.

In a candid conversation, he further advised Myscmme, saying, "Dekh teri numerology matlab bakwaas hai na, tu bejhijhak gaa de, that is the truth. Leave the rest, kamaal ki gaati hai tu, maine suna hai tujhe... paththar biththar nahi bandneka (Don't need to wear gemstones etc).

The emotional high point of the episode comes when Myscmme performs 'Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai' from Nana Patekar’s iconic film 'Khamoshi.'

The performance takes Nana down memory lane, as he shares stories of his first shoot and reflects on the beauty of persistence and simplicity.

Nana also lauds her connection with the song, leaving the audience moved. Post the fun banter, Nana asks Myscmme to remove these stones and believe in her singing.

Indian Idol 15 airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:00 PM.